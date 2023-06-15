Remillard Promoted to White Sox Thursday

(DURHAM, NC) -- Infielder Zach Remillard, who has appeared in 694 games over parts of seven seasons in Minor League Baseball, had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. He will take the roster spot of Yoán Moncada, who was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list (retroactive to June 14) with lower back inflammation.

Remillard, 29, was in the midst of his third consecutive season with the Knights (2021-present). The Cohoes, NY native has been among the team leaders in numerous offensive categories with the Knights over his long tenure. In 272 career Triple-A games -- all with the Knights -- Remillard owns a .244 batting average with 164 runs scored, 219 hits, 37 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 100 RBI and 42 stolen bases. He hit a season-best 12 home runs with the Knights in 2021 after beginning the year with Double-A Birmingham.

This year, Remillard is hitting .236 (50-for-212) with 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, five home runs, 25 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He is currently tied with Víctor Reyes for the team lead in runs scored (41) and leads the club in walks (33) and stolen bases (13). Last season, he hit .280 (117-for-418) with 83 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 52 RBI and 19 stolen bases. Remillard, who resides in Charlotte, NC, is a product of Coastal Carolina and was selected by the White Sox in the 10th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft.

This season, a total of 14 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7 & May 22), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18 & May 10) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7), OF b (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21) and INF Zach Remillard (June 15). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

The Knights will continue a six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) from Durham Bulls Athletic Park tonight. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Durham, NC tonight.

