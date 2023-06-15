6.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (29-34) at Iowa Cubs (35-28)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #64 / ROAD #33: Indianapolis Indians (29-34) at Iowa Cubs (35-28)

PROBABLES: LHP Kent Emanuel (4-2, 6.28) vs. RHP Caleb Kilian (3-1, 4.94)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to a career-high tying 17 games, but a six-run outburst led the Iowa Cubs past the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park, 8-1. Andújar went 3-for-3 with an RBI, finishing the day a homer shy of the cycle. His eighth-inning sacrifice fly was within feet of clearing the fence for the cycle. Iowa surged for six runs on six hits in the third inning off Indians reliever J.C. Flowers. The inning featured four RBI singles and a sacrifice fly by major league rehabber Cody Bellinger. The I-Cubs tacked on an insurance run in the sixth and seventh innings. Major league rehabber Edwin Rios singled in a run in the sixth and an RBI double by right fielder Darius Hill brought home Iowa's eighth and final run of the game. Indianapolis broke the shutout in the eighth following a leadoff double off the right-center wall from catcher Henry Davis. Davis went on to score on Andújar's sacrifice fly.

HENRY TAGS 'EM: Henry Davis went 2-for-3 with a double that nearly cleared the right-center wall on Wednesday afternoon. His two-hit day followed up his first career Triple-A home run from Tuesday night. He has reached base safely in all seven games since being promoted to Indianapolis on June 6. The 23-year-old is 7-for-25 with a double, triple, home run, three RBI and five walks through his first seven games. He drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh selected him first overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Double-A Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to a career-high tying 17 games on Wednesday afternoon. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Chris Dickerson's 16-gamer in 2014 from 4/29-5/19. With a knock in his next game, he will surpass his career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. He's hit safely in all 17 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League and third-longest in professional baseball. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. Since returning to Indy, he is hitting .449 (31-for-69) with 16 runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 16 RBI and 1.260 OPS. In 40 total games with Indy, he is hitting .357 (56-for-157) with 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 31 RBI, .611 slugging percentage and 1.038 OPS. He has eight multi-hit games in his last 14. He ranks among IL leaders in average (3rd), OPS (5th) and slugging percentage (8th).

THREE BAGS: Miguel Andújar ripped the Indians 22nd triple of the season on Wednesday afternoon - which leads the International League. Indy's 22 triples this season is the eighth-most triples in all of professional baseball. Indy has had 15 different batters tally a triple this season, Nick Gonzales and Endy Rodríguez lead the team with three apiece. In 2022, the Indians led the International League with 44 triples and ranked sixth in professional baseball, outfielder Travis Swaggerty led the charge with eight.

VILADE PLAYED: Ryan Vilade has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games and is off to a hot start to June. In 11 games in June, he is hitting .364 (14-for-38) with four runs scored, two doubles, two triples and seven RBI. Vilade has been utilized both in the outfield and infield while playing the fourth-most games by an Indians player this season (45). He is hitting .285 (45-for-158) with seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.

MLODZINSKI CLOSES IT: Carmen Mlodzinski earned his first career save on Tuesday night with a scoreless ninth. He has allowed only one run in his last eight appearances (10.2ip). During this span, he is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA (1er/10.2ip), 14 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP and .211 average against. The 24-year-old is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA (9er/25.2ip) in 19 relief appearances this season.

TONIGHT: The Indians will continue their six-game set with the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at 7:38 PM ET. Both teams split the first two games of the series. The Indians and I-Cubs first met this season for a six-game set at Victory Field from May 16-21, with each team winning three games apiece. Tonight, southpaw Kent Emanuel (4-2, 6.28) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's right-hander Caleb Kilian (3-1, 4.94). Kilian made his first outing of the season against Indy on May 17, he threw 4.0 innings, allowing one run and three strikeouts.

EMANUEL TAKES THE HILL: Southpaw Kent Emanuel will take the mound for his 12 appearances (10th start) of the season tonight at Principal Park at 7:38 PM ET. Tonight will be his second start against the I-Cubs this season. His first outing against Iowa came at Victory Field on May 18, he earned the win with 5.0 three-run innings on six hits and three strikeouts. Since May 29, he is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA (6er/17.0ip) in three starts. His best outing came on June 4 vs. Toledo when he tossed 6.0 shutout frames with five strikeouts - allowing only three baserunners via singles.

THIS DATE IN 1978: In the top of the first inning in an exhibition against the Cincinnati Reds at Bush Stadium, Ken Griffey tripled ahead of a two-run homer by Joe Morgan. The Indians grabbed a 5-3 lead through six frames, but the Reds plated five runs in the seventh en route to an 8-5 win over Indy. Ron Oester, Champ Summers, Lynn Jones and Tom Mutz each had two hits for Indianapolis.

