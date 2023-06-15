Andújar Homers, Extends Hitting Streak to 18 Games in Loss to Iowa, 10-8

DES MOINES, Iowa - Despite designated hitter Miguel Andújar establishing a new career-high by hitting safely in his eighteenth straight game, the Indianapolis Indians fell to the Iowa Cubs after a first inning outburst on Thursday night at Principal Park, 10-8.

The Indians (29-35) worked four walks before a two-run single from right fielder Cal Mitchell against Iowa starter Caleb Kilian in the top of the first, who had to throw 37 pitches to get out of the inning. However, the Cubs responded with six runs on six hits themselves in the bottom half of the inning against Indianapolis starter Kent Emanuel (L, 4-3), highlighted by four straight RBI singles from Iowa's five through eight-hole hitters.

In the third, Andújar started the Indians' effort at chipping away at the Iowa lead by extending his hitting streak with his eighth home run of the year. The solo blast left the yard over the right-center field wall. The Indians cut the deficit to one thanks to another RBI single from Mitchell in the fifth against Iowa reliever Jordan Holloway (W, 1-1) and a wild pitch from Cubs reliever Hunter Bigge in the sixth, allowing Indians second baseman Nick Gonzales to score.

The Cubs (36-28) put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth thanks to two two-run homers from catcher Dom Nuñez and center fielder Nelson Velazquez. Indianapolis responded with a sacrifice fly from shortstop Alika Williams and two-run double from Gonzales in the seventh, but Iowa relievers Bailey Horn and Daniel Palencia (S, 1) shut the Indians down in the eighth and ninth.

The Indians and Cubs continue their six-game series on Friday night at 8:08 PM ET at Principal Park. Left-hander Cam Alldred (2-0, 3.58) toes the rubber for Indianapolis tomorrow, while Riley Thompson (1-4, 6.75) will get the ball for the I-Cubs.

