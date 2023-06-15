A Scherff Thing, Saints Add Bullpen Arm from Double-A Wichita

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints bullpen has been one of the best in all of Triple-A, sitting fifth in ERA at 4.30 ERA and sixth in strikeouts with 356. On Thursday, they added another live arm as right-handed reliever Alex Scherff was promoted from Double-A Wichita.

Scherff, 25, started the season in Double-A Wichita going 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 20 relief appearances. In 26.2 innings he issued 14 walks while striking out 35, while opponents hit .278 against him. In June, he has allowed just two earned runs in 7.2 innings, giving up just four hits. He's allowed runs in just two of his last nine appearances.

The Colleyville, Texas native spent all last year with the Wind Surge going 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA. He pitched in 25 games, spending the first half of the season on the injured list.

Scherff was traded to the Twins organization on July 30, 2021 in exchange for RHP Hansel Robles. At the time of the trade, Scherff was 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings, walking 13 and striking out 46 between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

In his final year as a starter in 2019, Scherff started 27 games, going 6-12 with a 4.66 ERA. He struck out a career-high 112 batters in 129.1 innings, with 26 of those starts coming with Greenville.

Scherff was drafted in the fifth round in 2017 by the Boston Red Sox out of Colleyville Heritage (TX) High School.

The Saints placed right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez on the Injured List with a left oblique strain. In addition, outfielder Trevor Larnach was optioned from Minnesota to the Saints. In order to make room on the roster for Larnach, outfielder Ryan LaMarre was placed on the Development List.

The Saints roster now consists of the league maximum 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players, with four on the Injured List, one on the Development List and two Major League rehab assignments.

