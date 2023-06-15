Syracuse Mets Announce Haudenosaunee Night at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets announce the first ever Haudenosaunee Night at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday, July 21st, presented by M&T Bank. Haudenosaunee Night will honor the traditions & culture of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee with a pre-game ceremony, specialty on-field jerseys, & a Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway. The Syracuse Mets will play the Buffalo Bisons at 6:35 p.m. that night, gates open at 5:30 p.m. After the game, fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks show all presented by M&T Bank.

The Syracuse Mets will wear specialty Haudenosaunee jerseys during the game on July 21st that will be auctioned off online (syracusemets.com/auction) to benefit the Haudenosaunee National Development Group.

The first 1000 fans through the gates that day will receive a replica Haudenosaunee jersey, courtesy of M&T Bank. Fans can also purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack, which includes a ticket to the game on July 21st and a guaranteed Haudenosaunee jersey giveaway.

"This region has one of the richest histories and traditions of our native indigenous people," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We are proud to partner with the Onondaga Nation to bring that story to our fans and help promote the rich history and culture of the Six Nations."

"It's with great pleasure and appreciation the Haudenosaunee Nationals express our excitement in the upcoming Haudenosaunee Night with the Syracuse Mets," said Rex Lyons, a former player and current board member of Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse and a Haudenosaunee Nationals Development Group Trustee. "This is an amazing opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our heritage, and enjoy a great afternoon of fun, food, and Syracuse Mets baseball! The beginning of another timeless tradition."

Haudenosaunee Night is on a Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package that includes a ticket to the game & (2) vouchers for craft beers from the Hops Spot Beer Garden, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the lower concourse at NBT bank Stadium. Tickets are $25 for a 200-level ticket & $27 for a 100-level ticket.

For tickets to Haudenosaunee Night or any other Syracuse Mets home game, visit syracusemets.com or the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) in-person or over the phone.

