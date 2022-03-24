Sceviour's Two-Goal Night Hands Leads Condors to 4-2 Win over Colorado

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield forward Colton Sceviour scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner, as the Condors topped the Colorado Eagles, 4-2 on Wednesday. Goaltender Stuart Skinner earned his 14th win of the season in net, making 35 saves on 37 shots. Eagles forward Kiefer Sherwood notched a pair of assists in the loss while defenseman Rob Hamilton and forward Mikhail Maltsev each found the back of the net.

A power play would put the Condors in the driver's seat when Sceviour tapped a centering pass into the back of the net from the top of the crease to give Bakersfield a 1-0 edge at the 12:45 mark of the first period.

The Condors would stretch their lead when forward Brendan Perlini lit the lamp with a one-timer from the right-wing circle to put Bakersfield on top, 2-0 with 42 seconds to play in the period.

Colorado would answer back just 33 seconds later when Hamilton camped out in front of the net of Skinner and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Hamilton's fifth of the season and sliced Bakersfield's advantage to 2-1.

Still trailing 2-1 to start the second period of play, the Eagles would see the hole grow deeper when Sceviour finished off a back door opportunity at the bottom of the left-wing circle to give the Condors a 3-1 lead just 43 seconds into the middle frame.

Colorado would again find an answer late in a period, as Maltsev drove down the endline before stuffing a backhander past Skinner to trim the deficit to 3-2 at the 18:18 mark of the middle frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Bakersfield 20-9 in the period, but the Condors would carry their 3-2 advantage into the second intermission.

Despite outshooting Bakersfield 6-2 in the final period of play, it would be the Condors who would net the only goal of the period. Forward James Hamblin took advantage of a failed clearing attempt by Colorado when he snagged a loose puck on top of the crease and fed it past Eagles goalie Justus Annunen to give Bakersfield a 4-2 lead at the 11:09 mark of the third period.

Colorado would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 4-2. The Eagles outshot the Condors by a final count of 37-22, as Colorado finished the game going 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 22 shots.

