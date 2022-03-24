Brennan Menell Joins Phantoms from Toronto

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have acquired defenseman Brennan Menell from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Menell played for Toronto's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, and has been assigned to the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Menell, 24, has scored 1-4-5 in 20 games for the Marlies this season, his first with Toronto. Prior to 2021-22, he spent three seasons in the Minnesota Wild organization from 2017-18 to 2019-20 with a majority of the games played with their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, where he posted 15-101-116 in 199 games.

The 5-11, 183-pound defenseman played in the KHL during the 2020-21 season with Dinamo Minsk after his tenure with the Wild. He recorded 38 points (5g-33a) in 47 regular season games and added seven points (1g-6a) in five postseason games.

A native of Woodbury, Minn., Menell played three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants (2014-15 to 2015-16) and Lethbridge Hurricanes (2016-17) where he totaled 21 goals and 124 assists for 145 points in 196 regular season games. Menell was invited and appeared at the Flyers Development Camp in the summer of 2016.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play a pair of games in Canada this weekend including a Friday tilt at the Laval (Que.) Rocket followed by a Saturday game at the Belleville (Ont.) Senators.

