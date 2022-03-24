Connolly, IceHogs Power Past Moose, Riding Four-Game Win Streak

Rockford, IL- A 3-point night for forward Brett Connolly paired with a solid performance from Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom helped lead the IceHogs (27-23-3-1) to a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose (33-18-3-2) Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The IceHogs found the scoreboard first when forward Michal Teply forced a turnover at the blue line and set up forward Andrei Altybarmakian who scored on the backhand to put Rockford up 1-0 at 18:38. The goal extended Altybarmakian's point streak to four games.

It was Manitoba though, that struck first in the second period to tie the game 1-1 when forward Bobby Lynch executed a drop pass to forward Nicholas Jones at 3:01 in the middle frame.

But once again the IceHogs made the most of a turnover. Defenseman Alec Regula was able to get it to Connolly who went down the middle and outwaited Manitoba goaltender Arvid Holm to give Rockford a 2-1 lead at 6:54 in the second period.

Later in the period on a power play, it was Connolly once again who delivered. He was able to find the back of the net on a rebound to extend the IceHogs lead to 3-1 at 13:39 in the third period. Regula picked up his second assist of the night while forward Mike Hardman picked up one as well.

But Manitoba continued to try to fight back. 1:56 into the third period, forward Mikey Eyssimont found a lane and tucked it past Soderblom's left leg to make it a 3-2 game.

The IceHogs, however, continued to keep the pressure on. Forward Lukas Reichel scored on a one-timer after a pass from Connolly for his team-leading 20th goal of the season. Reichel continues his push to break rookie records. He's currently trailing forward Vince Hinostroza (2015-16 season, 51 points) for the all-time IceHogs rookie points mark and forward Matthew Highmore (2017-18 season, 24 goals) by four goals to tie the all-time rookie goal mark.

Later in the period forward Josiah Slavin scored on the empty netter to put Rockford up 5-2 at 18:03. Just over 20 seconds later, Jones found the back of the net for his second goal of the game to make it a 5-3 contest. But that's where it would end for the Moose.

Rockford netminder Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves to earn the win. The victory snapped Manitoba's 9-game point streak, while the IceHogs skated off with their fourth win in a row.

The IceHogs now travel to Des Moines, IA to take on the Iowa Wild on Friday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. Rockford will then turn right back around and return home for another matchup with the Moose on Saturday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

