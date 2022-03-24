Monsters Homestand Begins with Hispanic Heritage Night and the Return of Pucks & Paws

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Rocket Mortgage will take place on Friday, March 25, at 7:00 p.m. followed by Pucks and Paws on Sunday, March 27, at 3:00 p.m. when the Charlotte Checkers visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Monsters and Checkers will use commemorative Hispanic Heritage pucks during warmups on Friday which will then be available to purchase through DASH. Proceeds from the specialty puck, as well as the night's 50/50 raffle, will benefit Esperanza, a group that aims to improve the academic achievement of Hispanics in Greater Cleveland by supporting students to graduate high school and promoting post-secondary educational attainment.

Dropping the puck on Friday will be special guest Rosa Morales from Lifting Puerto Rico Project which is a group of teachers, students and volunteers who assist with reconstruction post-Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Additionally, a traditional Mariachi Band will play in the Atrium pregame as well as moments throughout the night. The Monsters are also proud to host in-game recognition moments for Comite Mexicano, LatinUS Theater, Centro Villa 25 and students from the Hispanic Youth Leadership Program on Friday night.

The Monsters Hispanic Heritage Night will showcase the Cavaliers organization Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) HOLA. TMRGs are team member led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking, and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. Hispanics for Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy, also known as HOLA, mission is to advance the Hispanic community, through outreach, leadership and advocacy alongside Hispanic focused organizations in the Northeast Ohio area.

Sunday marks the return of Pucks and Paws where fans can bring their furry friends along to the game for $6 with proceeds benefitting Cleveland APL. The Monsters will be joined by Benny the Ice Skating Dog during the intermissions as he skates around the ice and entertains fans and dogs in attendance. More information about Benny's story can be found here.

The Cleveland APL, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, and City Dogs will be present with adoptable dogs during the game. Fans can also visit with Embrace Pet Insurance, MedVet, VCA Great Lakes Veterinary Specialists, Awesome Paws Pet Salon, Paws in the Land and Furtography by Picture Takers on the concourse. Dog and human tickets are available along with more information about the night at clevelandmonsters.com/paws.

The Monsters Team Shop Item of the Game on Friday will be a $20 Los Monsters Adult Tee, as well as Kids Tee for $18. On Sunday afternoon, fans can shop the Pucks & Paws Family Collection which includes a $20 Adult Tee, a $18 Kids Tee and a $18 Dog Tee. Items of the Game will be available both in store and at MonstersTeamShop.com while supplies last.

Friday night is also a 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Pepsi products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Sunday's 3:00 p.m. puck drop is a Monsters Family Day with Monsters Kid Meal Deals including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips all for $6.

