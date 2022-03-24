IceHogs and Rock River Valley Blood Center to Host Blood Drive at the BMO

Rockford, IL-The Rockford IceHogs and the Rock River Valley Blood Center are teaming up to host a Blood Drive at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Monday, March 28 from noon-6:00 p.m.

Donors will get a free T-shirt and tote bag (while supplies last) as well as two vouchers to attend an IceHogs home game. There will also be IceHogs prize drawings at the top of every hour, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The available prizes include an IceHogs jersey, a Blackhawks jersey, WWE tickets, an autographed IceHogs stick, a chance to watch warmups pre-game from the penalty box, and autographed pucks.

Walk-ins are welcome but you may also schedule a time by calling 815-965-8751. Fans can also schedule a time at the IceHogs game on Saturday, March 26 by visiting the Rock River Valley Blood Center table on the concourse.

Call (815) 847-6399

