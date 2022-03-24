Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho
March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following transaction today. Dallas reassigned goaltender Colton Point from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Point, 24, returns to Idaho, where he has a 7-8-2 record, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Steelheads. He also appeared in five games with Texas this season, posting a 1-2-0 record, a 4.40 goals-against average and .843 save percentage.
Point has appeared in 29 career AHL games, going 11-11-2, with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage over four seasons with Texas.
The 6-foot-5, 229-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point
(Ross Bonander)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022
- Moose Recall Pomerleau - Manitoba Moose
- Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Pink in the Rink Night Raises More Than $35,200 for Mercyone Des Moines Foundation - Iowa Wild
- Blues Re-Sign Matthew Peca to Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Zach Uens and Patrick Giles Jumping Straight into Pro Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Sign Goalie Mitch Gillam to PTO, Assign Auburn to Fuel and Release Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Homestand Begins with Hispanic Heritage Night and the Return of Pucks & Paws - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jeff Hoggan's Jersey Number Retirement Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- Chase Pearson Joins Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Menell Joins Phantoms from Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Open Three-Game Road Trip With Back-And-Forth Battle Against San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Use Limoges Hat Trick to Edge Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win over Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Sceviour's Two-Goal Night Hands Leads Condors to 4-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Tipped by Rockford, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Connolly, IceHogs Power Past Moose, Riding Four-Game Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.