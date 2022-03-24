Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho

Texas Stars goaltender Colton Point

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the following transaction today. Dallas reassigned goaltender Colton Point from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Point, 24, returns to Idaho, where he has a 7-8-2 record, a 2.56 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 19 appearances with the Steelheads. He also appeared in five games with Texas this season, posting a 1-2-0 record, a 4.40 goals-against average and .843 save percentage.

Point has appeared in 29 career AHL games, going 11-11-2, with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage over four seasons with Texas.

The 6-foot-5, 229-pound native of North Bay, Ontario was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

