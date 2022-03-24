Chase Pearson Joins Detroit

Grand Rapids Griffins center Chase Pearson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled center Chase Pearson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pearson will join the Red Wings' active roster for the first time in his three-year career. During the 2020-21 season, Pearson held a roster spot on Detroit's taxi squad for two days but did not see any game time. The Alpharetta, Ga., native was selected with the 140th overall pick by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Pearson will look to make his NHL debut and become the 191st Griffin to play for the Red Wings. The 24-year-old has spent the last three campaigns with the Griffins, accumulating 63 points (25-38-63) and 39 penalty minutes in 144 outings. This season, Pearson has 17 points (7-10-17) and 16 penalty minutes in 47 games with Grand Rapids. Before turning pro after the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2018-19, Pearson was a two-time captain of the University of Maine. During his three years at Maine, the center logged 78 points (37-41-78) in 107 games. In 2018-19, Pearson was named the Best Defensive Forward in the Hockey East Conference, as well as earning recognition on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team. On the international stage, Pearson won a bronze medal for the USA U19 team at the 2015-16 World Junior A Challenge when he bagged six points (2-4-6) in five contests.

