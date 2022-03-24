Moose Recall Pomerleau
March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Tristan Pomerleau from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Tristan Pomerleau
Defence
Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.
Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L
Pomerleau, 25, has appeared in two games with the Moose on the campaign. The defenceman also has 16 points (3G, 13A) and a plus-19 rating in 38 games with Newfoundland this season. Pomerleau made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 campaign, playing in one contest.
The Moose road trip continues as they head to Chicago to clash with the Wolves on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
Tickets for all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. ï»¿
