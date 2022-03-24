Moose Recall Pomerleau

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Tristan Pomerleau from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defence

Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, has appeared in two games with the Moose on the campaign. The defenceman also has 16 points (3G, 13A) and a plus-19 rating in 38 games with Newfoundland this season. Pomerleau made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 campaign, playing in one contest.

The Moose road trip continues as they head to Chicago to clash with the Wolves on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

