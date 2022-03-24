Blues Re-Sign Matthew Peca to Extension

ST LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed forward Matthew Peca to a two-year, two-way NHL contract extension. The deal will keep Peca under contract through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Peca, 28, is enjoying a career year with the Blues' AHL affiliates, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Through 53 games, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound centerman has already established his professional season-highs in goals (20) and points (51) with over a month of the regular season remaining.

In five games with the Blues this season, Peca has tallied one assist. The Quinnipiac University alumnus has skated in 83 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Ottawa, and St. Louis. In that time, he has posted 21 points on six goals and 15 assists.

Peca and the T-Birds sit in first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division as they continue a pivotal four-game road stretch on Friday at Hartford. Springfield's magic number for clinching a Calder Cup playoff berth sits at 18.

