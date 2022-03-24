Blues Re-Sign Matthew Peca to Extension
March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed forward Matthew Peca to a two-year, two-way NHL contract extension. The deal will keep Peca under contract through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Peca, 28, is enjoying a career year with the Blues' AHL affiliates, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Through 53 games, the 5-foot-10, 181-pound centerman has already established his professional season-highs in goals (20) and points (51) with over a month of the regular season remaining.
In five games with the Blues this season, Peca has tallied one assist. The Quinnipiac University alumnus has skated in 83 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Montreal, Ottawa, and St. Louis. In that time, he has posted 21 points on six goals and 15 assists.
Peca and the T-Birds sit in first place in the AHL's Atlantic Division as they continue a pivotal four-game road stretch on Friday at Hartford. Springfield's magic number for clinching a Calder Cup playoff berth sits at 18.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to learn more about becoming a 2022-23 ticket member, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022
- Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Pink in the Rink Night Raises More Than $35,200 for Mercyone Des Moines Foundation - Iowa Wild
- Blues Re-Sign Matthew Peca to Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Zach Uens and Patrick Giles Jumping Straight into Pro Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Sign Goalie Mitch Gillam to PTO, Assign Auburn to Fuel and Release Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Homestand Begins with Hispanic Heritage Night and the Return of Pucks & Paws - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jeff Hoggan's Jersey Number Retirement Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- Chase Pearson Joins Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Menell Joins Phantoms from Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Open Three-Game Road Trip With Back-And-Forth Battle Against San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Use Limoges Hat Trick to Edge Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win over Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Sceviour's Two-Goal Night Hands Leads Condors to 4-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Tipped by Rockford, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Connolly, IceHogs Power Past Moose, Riding Four-Game Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.