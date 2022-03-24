Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview

March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







TV: ahltv.com

RADIO: http://player.streamguys.com/sjsharks/sgplayer/player.php?s=1

MATCH-UP INFO

- The Abbotsford Canucks will continue their California road trip on Thursday with a visit to the SAP Center to face off with the San Jose Barracuda at 7:00pm.

- Thursday's game will be the seventh meeting this season between the two teams.

- Previous meetings: Nov 12th (7-1 home W), Nov 14th (3-2 home SOL), Dec 4th (6-4 home L), Dec 5th (5-2 home W), Dec 11th (5-1 road W), and Dec 12th (5-2 road L).

- The only remaining game between Abbotsford and San Jose will be April 15th in San Jose at 5:00pm.

- Abbotsford have won three straight games, have picked up nine of their last possible ten points.

- The Canucks are 1-1 in the first game of a back-to-back against two different teams this season. The team will travel to Stockton to play the Heat on Friday March 25th.

- Abbotsford is 5th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 29-19-4-1 (63 points)

- San Jose are 8th in the Pacific Division, with a record of 20-30-2-2 (44 points)

- Abbotsford has never won on a Thursday (0-2 this season)

QUICK NUMBERS

- Madison Bowey has been on a tear as of late, registering 10 points in his last 10 games (4 goals and 6 assists). During that span, three games have been multi-point nights.

- Bowey linked up with Tristan Nielsen for the game winning goal in Ontario on Sunday, which has added to Nielsen's hot streak as well. He's registered 5 points in his last 5 games, spearheaded by a hat-trick against Manitoba on March 16th.

- Sheldon Dries has been a pillar of Abbotsford's success this year, and is currently sitting at 3rd in the AHL for goals scored with 31. Sheldon Rempal is also in the top 10, sitting in a tie for 8th with 24 goals.

- Spencer Martin is tied for 2nd across the whole league for shut-outs with 3. His most recent was on March 9th and only conceded once in his last game vs San Jose (December 11th)

- Devante Stephens is on his hottest stretch as a Canuck, picking up points in four consecutive games (one goal, three assists). Stephens' last multi-game point streak came back in April 2021 when he was a part of the Syracuse Crunch.

- Abbotsford boasts one of the league's top special team units. Their 23.6% conversion rate on the powerplay is good enough for a tie for 2nd in the AHL. That high rate has resulted in 54 powerplay goals, 2nd best in the league.

- San Jose also possesses one of the league's best power play squads, sitting at 6th for powerplay conversion percentage at 21.3%. The Barracuda sit just a few spots back on the powerplay goals tally in a tie for 4rd, striking 51 times with the man advantage.

LAST GAME - DEC. 12/21: SJ 5 vs ABB 2

On the second game of a back-to-back, the San Jose Barracuda got their revenge in Abbotsford. Despite goals from Vincent Arseneau and Justin Bailey, the visitors scored three straight to cap off a 5-2 road win...

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Sheldon Rempal returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Noah Juulsen returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Vasily Podkolzin loaned from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Nic Petan returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 21

- Brannon McManus signs an amateur try out agreement to Abbotsford, Mar. 18

- Arturs Silovs reassigned by Vancouver to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL), Mar. 17

- Noah Juulsen returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Sheldon Rempal returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 16

- Nic Petan recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 15

- Madison Bowey returned on loan from Vancouver, Mar. 13

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Brandon Hickey played his 100th career AHL game, Mar 20 vs. Ontario

Brandon Cutler scored his 1st career AHL goal, Mar 19 vs. Bakersfield

Tristen Nielsen scored his 1st career AHL hat trick, Mar. 16 vs. Manitoba

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

