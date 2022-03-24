Jeff Hoggan's Jersey Number Retirement Among Upcoming Promotions

March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, April 1, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, April 2, 2022 vs. Texas Stars

Margaritaville Night presented by Centennial Securities

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Jeff Hoggan Jersey Number Retirement: Join the Griffins in honoring Jeff Hoggan for his incredible career in Grand Rapids (2012-16), as the No. 10 jersey of the franchise's longest-tenured captain will be raised to the Van Andel Arena rafters during a first-intermission ceremony. Hoggan helped set the recent culture for Griffins hockey with an 8-3 playoff-series record and had a massive impact in lifting Grand Rapids' first Calder Cup in 2013. Hoggan will join No. 7 Michel Picard and No. 24 Travis Richards as the only three Griffins players to have their jersey numbers retired.

Margaritaville Night presented by Centennial Securities: The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a beach hat courtesy of Centennial Securities.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 vs. Cleveland Monsters

Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game No. 2 presented by Nestle Purina

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Texas Stars on March 16 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.