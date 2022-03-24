Kraken Recall Victor Rask
March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Seattle Kraken today announced that they have recalled Victor Rask from Charlotte.
The 29-year-old forward was acquired by Seattle at Monday's trade deadline and immediately assigned to Charlotte. Rask spent the week skating with the Checkers and is now headed back to the NHL.
Additionally, the Checkers have released Jacob Friend from his PTO. The blue liner put up two points (1g, 1a) and 33 penalty minutes in 17 games for Charlotte this season.
The Checkers had one last practice at the Coliseum Thursday morning before taking off for a two-game series in Cleveland over the weekend.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022
- Kraken Recall Victor Rask - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs and Rock River Valley Blood Center to Host Blood Drive at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Tye Felhaber, Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Recall Pomerleau - Manitoba Moose
- Colton Point Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Pink in the Rink Night Raises More Than $35,200 for Mercyone Des Moines Foundation - Iowa Wild
- Blues Re-Sign Matthew Peca to Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Zach Uens and Patrick Giles Jumping Straight into Pro Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- IceHogs Sign Goalie Mitch Gillam to PTO, Assign Auburn to Fuel and Release Medical Updates - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Homestand Begins with Hispanic Heritage Night and the Return of Pucks & Paws - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks at San Jose Barracuda Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 26 - Syracuse Crunch
- Jeff Hoggan's Jersey Number Retirement Among Upcoming Promotions - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night - Belleville Senators
- Chase Pearson Joins Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan Menell Joins Phantoms from Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Roadrunners Open Three-Game Road Trip With Back-And-Forth Battle Against San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Use Limoges Hat Trick to Edge Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win over Laval Rocket - Belleville Senators
- Sceviour's Two-Goal Night Hands Leads Condors to 4-2 Win over Colorado - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Tipped by Rockford, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Connolly, IceHogs Power Past Moose, Riding Four-Game Win Streak - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.