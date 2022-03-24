Belleville Sens Earn Shootout Win over Laval Rocket

Laval, QC - Jake Lucchini and Egor Sokolov scored in the shootout, helping lead the Belleville Senators to a 2-1 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday at Place Bell.

After a scoreless first period of play, Cedric Paquette opened the scoring for Laval when he found the back of the net on an odd-man rush at the 16:29 mark of the middle stanza. Belleville tied the contest less than two minutes later through forward Clark Bishop.

The two North Division rivals would go the distance after neither side could break the deadlock on the scoresheet in either the third or overtime. Belleville remained perfect in the shootout this season as Mads Sogaard continued his strong play by stopping both Laval attempts after making 29 saves.

Sens on Special Teams

Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 2/2

Fast Facts

Clark Bishop has three goals in his last two games.

Matthew Wedman ended a seven-game pointless drought with an assist.

Jake Lucchini is a perfect (4/4) in shootouts this season.

Belleville has gone to extra time in seven of their 11 games in March.

Sound Bytes

Head Coach Troy Mann:

"We seem to like the one-goal games. I think that says a lot about the division and the teams and how close everyone is. I liked our game tonight. I thought structurally, five on five, we did a lot of good things. I thought both goalies were exceptionally good tonight and made some big saves at real important times. That's why the game was only 1-1 because of the goaltending."

Playoff Push

Despite tonight's win, the Senators remain in sixth place in a tight North Division.

On the Schedule

The Belleville Senators are back in action Friday night when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET with David Foot.

