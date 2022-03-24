Belleville Sens Seeking Nominations for Bell Community Heroes Night

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to host the first Bell Community Hero's Night in partnership with Bell during their game on Friday, April 8th, 29022 vs the Rochester Americans.

The Belleville Sens are asking fans to send in nomination submissions for members who they feel have been community heroes during the fight against COVID-19. This can include health care workers, first responders, educational workers, military members, grocery store employees, positive community ambassadors, those in law enforcement, or anyone who has helped the community during these difficult times.

With the generous support of our partner Bell, the Belleville Sens are proud to donate 500 tickets to organizations, individuals, and nominees that have gone beyond the call of duty during the pandemic. In addition, the game will showcase the Bay of Quinte community's appreciation through a ceremonial puck drop, in-game activations, and in-game recognition.

The Belleville Senators have created a dedicated landing page for fans to nominate individuals and organizations, so click here to nominate your Community Hero today!

Tickets for Bell Community Heroes Night and others through the rest of the 2021-22 regular season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and group experiences are also available, with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

