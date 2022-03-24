Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Tye Felhaber, Dmitry Semykin to Orlando Solar Bears

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Tye Felhaber and defenseman Dmitry Semykin from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Felhaber, 23, has appeared in two games with the Crunch this season.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has also skated in four games with the Solar Bears this season, tallying four goals and three assists, and 14 games for the Texas Stars, recording two goals. He has appeared in 92 career AHL games with Syracuse, Texas and the Laval Rocket, registering eight goals and 18 points.

The Pembroke, Ontario native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 1, 2019. He was acquired by the Lightning in a trade on Feb. 1.

Semykin, 22, has appeared in 10 games with the Crunch this season.

He has also skated in 28 games with the Solar Bears recording two goals and five assists. Last season, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman skated in nine games with the Crunch, tallying one goal and two assists, and 19 games with the Solar Bears.

Semykin was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 90th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

