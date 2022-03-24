Iowa Wild Pink in the Rink Night Raises More Than $35,200 for Mercyone Des Moines Foundation

March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with MercyOne, today announced the club raised over $35,200 through its Pink in the Rink Night for Breast Cancer Awareness on Friday, Feb. 11. Profits from the event benefited the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation and the new MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center.

"When we began our journey in Iowa in 2013, we wanted to focus on the importance of our community programs and giving back to the local communities in our area," Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations, Allie Brown said. "This is an initiative that is near and dear to many people, including our players and staff members. We greatly appreciate the generosity and support of our fans and the members of our community, especially our valued season ticket holders who helped to make this year's event a great success. MercyOne has played a large role in assisting us in making a positive impact, and we look forward to collaborating with them on even more charitable endeavors in the near future."

Iowa hosted its ninth annual Pink in the Rink Night on Friday, Feb. 11 in partnership with MercyOne. Over 8,000 fans attended the team's home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena. As a show of support, Wild players wore Pink in the Rink themed jerseys throughout the game. The team's jerseys became available in an online auction on Monday, Feb. 7. The auction ran through the end of the second intermission of the Pink in the Rink Night game on Friday, Feb. 11. Rookie forward Marco Rossi's game-worn, signed Pink in the Rink themed jersey generated the most of any jersey in the auction as it sold for $5,625.

Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of game tickets and Chuck-a-Pucks benefited the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation and patients at the new MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. The Wild also held a ceremonial puck drop and hosted a Hero of the Game to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

"We are thankful for the Iowa Wild's generosity to the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation to support our cancer patients at Katzmann Breast Care, part of the new MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. This generous gift will enable us to help patients receive highly personalized and coordinated care that is supported by advanced technology and research," MercyOne Des Moines Foundation President, Shannon Cofield said.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.