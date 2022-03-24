Gulls Use Limoges Hat Trick to Edge Tucson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego to continue their point streak into a season high seventh game (6-0-0-1) and have earned points in 10 of their last 13 contests overall (9-3-0-1).

Alex Limoges scored his first career hat trick, netting his 15th, 16th and 17th goals of the season to match his career high goal scoring streak of three games (5-1=6) and mark the seventh three-goal performance by a Gull in team history (last: Kiefer Sherwood; SD vs. SJ, Jan. 31, 2020, 3-0=3). The three-point night matched his career high (last: SD @ SJ, Apr. 20, 2021, 2-1=3) and extended his point streak into a season high fifth game (5-4=9). He has points in eight of his last nine games (6-7=13) and has earned 9-7=16 points in his last 13 games.

Brayden Tracey scored his 11th goal of the season to move into a tie for fourth on the team in scoring with 11-17( points. Brent Gates Jr. and Brogan Rafferty collected assists on the play.

Drew Helleson earned his first professional point (assist) on Limoges's first period goal.

Jacob Perreault earned his second consecutive multi-point effort (2-2=4) with two assists to push his point streak to five games (3-4=7) and has 4-9=13 points over his last 13 games.

Lucas Elvenes and Jacob Larsson registered assists. Elvenes has assists in back-to-back games and 0-4=4 points over his last five games.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 30-of-33 shots for his sixth victory of the season

The Gulls continue their club record-tying six-game homestand Saturday, Mar. 26 against the Ontario Reign at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On Alex Limoges's performance:

Well, I'm happy the way he's progressed all year. He came in last year with low expectation, started East Coast League (ECHL) then got a break playing a short season in the AHL and you know, it was all different in the AHL last year with taxi squad and everything and he had some success too. He played well last year and it was clicking for him and I like that we challenged him to become the best version of himself early in the season, and he went through adversity and we pushed him. I feel his game has evolved a lot, like a lot of our young players, to be honest. I think tonight is a good result for him and for everything he's done.

On scoring the game-winning goal on the power play:

You know what, those are tough games. They came in hard, they were physical, they're a little different. We played the same team for four games in a row and now you get a different look and you know, we had the game last night that took some on us and I thought we cling on really nicely. It wasn't perfect, but we cling on really nicely with good habits...and the power play, I think at the end, is showing that. There was a lot of good execution there for a team that was a little tired in the third period in a 3-3 game and the guys connected. Everybody connected and we finished off with a big goal like you said, but it was well-designed and well-executed by the guys.

On how the team's defensive play:

That was my message to the guys in the third. What I liked about our third is the puck management and the unselfishness of everybody where we can be tempted to force a play, try a play, but that team' s coming hard. They're fast and they're coming and they counterattack, they want to go counter-punch. So you're right, for us to be on the d-(defensive)side and being smart defensively in our structure and the way we want to play, and get a save when we need it, but also I'm not giving free outs and freebies and turnovers. Time and time again, you guys would come after a game and you say in the third period, "Coach, turnovers really hurt you. You were in the lead." For five or six minutes, we saw the guys just putting in deep, putting in the deep, putting in deep and that just show me growth and maturity.

On the team's development:

That's my job. My job is to make sure we progress in where we are and look over where the players are. Everybody needs to progress individually, but collectively. But as much as it's my job, it's the players that are on the ice that have to do it and they're doing it. It's them, it's not about me. Yes, I have a vision. Yes, I have to coach them and they'll hear it straight and when it wasn't good enough, they heard it. We had good example of us standing (up) for each other tonight in a few plays. I know we talk about Limoges' goal, but you've got to remember he went hard on a guy and the guy went after him and he stand for himself. We've grown as a team, as a group and you're right, but it's always the player. Coaches- we're giving direction and our job is to work with the guys, but they're doing it on the ice. I'm not doing it anymore, I'm too old.

Alex Limoges

On his career night:

That was a lot of fun. Honestly, I don't have any words for it right now. It just seemed like everything was going my way and I didn't think I did too bad in my first fight, so that's also a bonus. And we got the win. It was close there at the end, but we found a way to win and that's what good teams do.

On the game-winning hat trick goal:

You know it's always fun to going over the bench for a power play. Elvy (Lucas Elvenes) came to me before the before the draw he was like "first play we're looking for you backdoor." And so, I was like "alright, sounds good." They worked it around and I think JP (Jacob Perreault) hit the seam and I knew every time he hit the seam that d puts him in a tough spot, so he can either shoot it or find me back door and pass it ,thread the needle and found me. It was a lot of fun.

On the importance of a regulation win:

It's really important. Especially we're gearing up for playoffs and you know sometimes you're not always going to be feeling 100% going into games. So, you really need to stick to our game plan, which is set for a lot of mental toughness and doing the right things every shift. So, it doesn't matter how we're feeling, we gotta find a way to come out and win big games and that for us was a big game.

On what has been clicking for the team:

The team's been playing really well. So honestly, it's we come to the rink for a game day and we know it's going to be good night. We're going to find our legs and we are going to find pucks and make plays. Playing with Bo (Benoit-Oliver Groulx) and JP has been a lot of fun too. I think we're finding each other well out there and we've been successful recently. It's just that kind of stuff. Coming in and we're confident, we're shooting the puck, and everybody's having a lot of fun.

