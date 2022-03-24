IceHogs Sign Goalie Mitch Gillam to PTO, Assign Auburn to Fuel and Release Medical Updates

March 24, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have signed goaltender Mitch Gillam to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) and re-assigned goaltender Tom Aubrun to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

In addition, IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical updates:

Forward Michal Teply will miss the next 1-2 weeks (right shoulder), forward Garrett Mitchell is day-to-day (lower back), goaltender Cale Morris is day-to-day (left hip) and forward Dylan McLaughlin has been removed from concussion protocol.

IceHogs Host Moose on Bud Light Koozie Night Saturday at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back in action this weekend as the battle the Iowa Wild on Friday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. on Bud Light Koozie Giveaway Night at BMO Harris Bank Center! The first 1,000 fans (21 & over) receive a stainless-steel IceHogs koozie presented by Bud Light!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.