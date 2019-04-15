San Diego Gulls to Host Drive to the Playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host a Drive to the Playoffs event on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego from 7-9 a.m.
The first 50 vehicles to arrive and drive through the north lot of Pechanga Arena San Diego beginning at 7 a.m. will receive a pair of tickets to Game 1 of San Diego's First Round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. All vehicles will receive a Gulls promo pack, breakfast courtesy of Dunkin Donuts and a chance to participate in the Gulls Snow Scramble.
The Gulls Snow Scramble will allot participants 20 seconds (one person at a time) to search through a mound of snow to win 2018-19 Gulls specialty jerseys, autographed items, Gulls merchandise, gift cards, free tickets and more.
In addition, California Coast Credit Union will give away a pair of tickets to Vampire Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Bare & Beards will also provide "Mancial" facials for men to all fans in attendance free of charge. Indian Motorcycles of San Diego will also be present, showcasing bikes for fans to view.
Tickets for San Diego's 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round against the San Jose Barracuda are on sale now at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Week 28 Report: Hogs Hit 80 Points as Season Comes to Close - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Insider: the Battle Begins - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls to Host Drive to the Playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Announce Six Game Dates for 2019/20 Season - Stockton Heat
- Brad McClure Rejoins Idaho for Playoffs - Texas Stars
- Lukosevicius Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Keith McCambridge Relieved of Coaching Duties with Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Riley Sutter Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sabres, Bryson Agree to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Adventist Health Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Condors Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 15-21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mike Vellucci Named AHL's Outstanding Coach - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Mike Vellucci Wins AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award - AHL
- Monsters Playoff Schedule and Fan Information Announced - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Assign Five to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Goaltender Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Iowa Wild
- Moose Release Hunter Fejes - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Center Zac Dalpe from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Stalls in Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Lead AHL in Attendance Again - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls to Host Drive to the Playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego
- San Diego Gulls Lead AHL in Attendance Again
- San Diego Preps for Playoffs with 4-3 Victory over Tucson
- San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14