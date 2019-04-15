San Diego Gulls to Host Drive to the Playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host a Drive to the Playoffs event on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego from 7-9 a.m.

The first 50 vehicles to arrive and drive through the north lot of Pechanga Arena San Diego beginning at 7 a.m. will receive a pair of tickets to Game 1 of San Diego's First Round Calder Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m. All vehicles will receive a Gulls promo pack, breakfast courtesy of Dunkin Donuts and a chance to participate in the Gulls Snow Scramble.

The Gulls Snow Scramble will allot participants 20 seconds (one person at a time) to search through a mound of snow to win 2018-19 Gulls specialty jerseys, autographed items, Gulls merchandise, gift cards, free tickets and more.

In addition, California Coast Credit Union will give away a pair of tickets to Vampire Weekend on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. Bare & Beards will also provide "Mancial" facials for men to all fans in attendance free of charge. Indian Motorcycles of San Diego will also be present, showcasing bikes for fans to view.

Tickets for San Diego's 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs First Round against the San Jose Barracuda are on sale now at SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

