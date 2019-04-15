Week 28 Report: Hogs Hit 80 Points as Season Comes to Close

April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





BACON BITS

The Rockford IceHogs went 19-13-1-1 over the last 34 games of the season (beginning Jan. 19) to cap the 2018-19 campaign with 80 points and an overall record of 35-31-4-6. The Hogs have now posted 80+ points in back-to-back seasons, four of the last five campaigns and nine of 12 total seasons since joining the AHL in 2007-08.

The IceHogs presented their annual Team Awards prior to the season finale on Sunday. This year's recipients included: Jacob Nilsson (MVP), Dylan Sikura (Rookie of the Year), Lucas Carlsson (Defenseman of the Year), Will Pelletier (Unsung Hero, Man of the Year), Tyler Sikura (Unsung Hero), Andreas Martinsen (Heavy Hitter) and Dennis Gilbert (Most Improved Player).

Rockford tied for the league lead with 26 overtime games during the 2018-19 regular season. The IceHogs went 12-4 in OT to set the team's AHL record for OT wins and finish tied with Toronto for the most OT wins in the AHL this year.

Collin Delia (.922) and Anton Forsberg (.919) concluded the year ranked second and tied for third, respectively, in the AHL in save percentage. Since Rockford joined the AHL in 2007-08, no other team in the league has finished a season with two goaltenders ranked among the top three in save percentage. The closest (and most recent) team was Grand Rapids in 2015-16 when Tom McCollum and Jared Coreau finished third and tied for fourth.

Dylan Sikura posted a team-high nine multi-point games in just 46 contests with the Hogs this season. He capped the campaign with 13 points (6g, 7a) and four multi-point efforts over his last 14 AHL games dating to Jan. 21.

The IceHogs limited opponents to two or fewer goals in 36 of 76 games in 2018-19. The Hogs finished the year ranked first in the AHL in save percentage (.913) and seventh in the league in fewest goals allowed per game (2.82).

Rockford scored the fewest goals of any AHL team with 184 tallies in 76 contests this year. The Hogs finished last in the league in goals/game for the second time in three years with just 2.42 goals/game in 2018-19 (also 2016-17, 2.30).

BUD LIGHT MONTHLY MONDAY HOG TALK AT VINTAGE 501

Bud Light Hog Talk at Vintage 501 has concluded for the 2018-19 season. Vintage 501 is located in downtown Rockford at 501 E. State St. Fans can join broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month throughout the season as he chats with IceHogs players, coaches and front office members. For those unable to attend the show in-person, Monday's show will be streaming live on IceHogs.com. "Bud Light Hog Talk" will also be available on www.icehogs.com following the live show. Fans can access the podcast through the "Audio Highlights" link in the "Multimedia" menu.

ICEHOGS BROADCASTING NETWORK

The IceHogs broadcast their games on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV. The games can also be viewed on Comcast Cable channel 434, Charter Cable channel 194, Dish Network channel 252 or Mediacom 102 in the Rockford market and online through watchtheAHL.com. Each TV broadcast will start with "IceHogs Warm Up" 30 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans can also listen to the action for free at sportsfanradio1330.com, facebook.com/rockfordicehogs and IceHogs.com. For a complete listing of TV stations carrying IceHogs games, visit IceHogs.com, and for the complete schedule of radio broadcasts, visit sportsfanradio1330.com.

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE FOR 2019-20!

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

