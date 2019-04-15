Keith McCambridge Relieved of Coaching Duties with Hartford Wolf Pack
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that Keith McCambridge has been relieved of his coaching duties with the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Blueshirts declined to exercise the option on Wolf Pack Assistant Coach Joe Mormina's contract for the 2019-20 season.
McCambridge served as Hartford's Head Coach for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19) after being named the sixth head coach in franchise history on June 12, 2017. He also served one season as an Assistant Coach with the Wolf Pack after joining the Rangers organization on August 3, 2016. Mormina served two seasons as an Assistant Coach with Hartford (2017-18 and 2018-19).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.