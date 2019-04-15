Wolf Pack Weekly, April 15-21

The Wolf Pack finished their 2018-19 season 29-36-7-4 for 69 points, after a three-games-in-three-days stretch over the final weekend of the season produced an 0-2-0-1 result. In their last home game of 2018-19 Friday night, the Wolf Pack fell 6-3 to the Hershey Bears, despite Jake Elmer scoring his first two pro goals and adding an assist. Saturday night in Allentown, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms got by the Wolf Pack, 3-2- in a shootout, after Hartford had built a 2-0 lead on goals by recent additions Ryan Dmowski (his first pro tally) and Lewis Zerter-Gossage. In the season finale on Sunday in Hershey, Darren Raddysh netted his first Wolf Pack goal only 32 seconds into the game, but the Bears would go on to get the next three scores for a 3-1 win. Defenseman John Gilmour finished the season as the Wolf Pack's leader in points and assists, with 20 goals (a franchise record for defensemen) and 34 assists for 54 points in 70 games. He becomes only the second blueliner in team history (joining Danny Syvret in 2013-14) to lead the team in points. Vinni Lettieri was the Wolf Pack's top goal-scorer for a second straight season, with 23-25-48 in 48 games.

FINAL 2018-19 WOLF PACK STATISTICS

# Player Pos GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP PPA SH SHA GW FG IG OT UA EN SOG SOA SOGW SO% Pt/G PIM/G Shots Sh%

3 John Gilmour D 70 20 34 54 -11 31 5 18 0 0 5 3 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.77 0.44 170 11.8

19 Steven Fogarty C 66 21 31 52 -21 50 5 8 3 2 2 2 2 0 4 0 0 2 0 0.0 0.79 0.76 117 17.9

22 Peter Holland C 52 20 29 49 -8 50 7 13 1 0 4 5 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 0.0 0.94 0.96 154 13.0

95 Vinni Lettieri RW 48 23 25 48 -10 22 8 11 1 1 3 3 1 2 2 1 1 3 1 33.3 1.00 0.46 182 12.6

81 Ville Meskanen RW 70 12 22 34 -13 18 2 5 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.49 0.26 125 9.6

22 Darren Raddysh (tot.) D 76 9 21 30 -4 36 2 9 0 0 3 1 1 3 2 1 0 0 0 0.0 0.39 0.47 138 6.5

HFD D 22 1 3 4 -10 16 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.18 0.73 32 3.1

* 26 Tim Gettinger LW 64 14 13 27 -20 27 6 4 0 3 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.42 0.42 116 12.1

11 Ryan Gropp LW 61 11 15 26 -12 18 3 6 0 0 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 3 0 0.0 0.43 0.30 83 13.3

37 Gabriel Fontaine C 72 11 15 26 -10 18 3 3 3 1 0 2 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 0.0 0.36 0.25 101 10.9

10 Cole Schneider LW 36 13 12 25 -2 33 6 3 0 1 2 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.69 0.92 82 15.9

39 Matt Beleskey LW 53 5 17 22 -10 55 2 4 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.42 1.04 103 4.9

27 Chris Bigras D 52 3 19 22 5 36 0 6 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.42 0.69 76 3.9

15 Bobby Butler RW 69 8 12 20 -26 20 2 4 1 0 2 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 1 33.3 0.29 0.29 95 8.4

28 Lias Andersson C 36 6 14 20 -24 25 1 6 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.0 0.56 0.69 70 8.6

23 Connor Brickley (tot.) LW 52 9 8 17 -11 20 2 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.33 0.38 74 12.2

HFD LW 13 2 4 6 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.46 0.15 18 11.1

14 Brandon Crawley D 50 3 12 15 -12 111 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.30 2.22 78 3.8

* 74 Sean Day D 46 3 11 14 -23 8 1 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.30 0.17 59 5.1

* 5 Ryan Lindgren D 65 0 12 12 -1 94 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.18 1.45 57 0.0

44 Rob O'Gara D 47 3 8 11 3 64 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.23 1.36 44 6.8

92 Shawn O'Donnell RW 53 5 3 8 4 54 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.15 1.02 51 9.8

24 Boo Nieves C 16 3 5 8 -8 6 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.38 18 16.7

63 Julius Bergman (tot.) D 43 0 8 8 -12 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.19 0.33 31 0.0

HFD D 10 0 2 2 -3 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.20 0.20 4 0.0

* 34 Michael Lindqvist LW 16 3 4 7 -3 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.44 0.50 21 14.3

70 Shawn St. Amant RW 44 3 3 6 -9 39 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.14 0.89 41 7.3

* 7 Ty Ronning RW 23 4 1 5 -7 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.22 0.43 30 13.3

* 43 Libor Hajek D 58 0 5 5 -26 36 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.09 0.62 72 0.0

* 59 Jake Elmer RW 5 2 2 4 -1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.80 0.80 11 18.2

* 10 Ryan Dmowski LW 10 1 3 4 -1 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.40 0.40 22 4.5

* 17 Nick Jones C 10 2 1 3 -1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.30 0.40 14 14.3

20 Josh Wesley (tot.) D 21 1 2 3 -2 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.14 0.90 26 3.8

HFD D 15 1 0 1 -2 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 0.07 0.87 16 6.3

59 Vince Pedrie D 7 0 3 3 -2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.43 0.57 11 0.0

* 18 Lewis Zerter-Gossage RW 5 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.40 0.00 6 33.3

* 17 Alex Kile LW 2 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.50 0.00 3 33.3

* 13 Drew Melanson LW 10 1 0 1 -2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.10 0.40 9 11.1

* 21 Shawn McBride C 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.20 0.00 1 0.0

6 Matt Register D 5 0 1 1 -2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.20 0.00 5 0.0

* 29 Patrick Newell RW 6 0 1 1 -3 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.0 0.17 0.67 7 0.0

1 Dustin Tokarski G 21 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.05 0.29 0 0.0

34 Terrence Wallin C 23 0 1 1 -6 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.04 0.30 22 0.0

* 33 Chris Nell G 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

20 Matt Finn D 4 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.50 4 0.0

9 Greg Chase LW 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.80 2 0.0

9 Zac Lynch C 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 7 0.0

* 35 Adam Huska G 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

8 Zach Tolkinen D 9 0 0 0 -5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.44 4 0.0

30 Alexandar Georgiev G 11 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.36 0 0.0

31 Brandon Halverson G 19 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.11 1 0.0

2 Marek Mazanec G 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0 0.0

25 Dawson Leedahl LW 29 0 0 0 -1 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.00 0.76 27 0.0

BENCH 76 2 12 2

TOTALS 76 209 345 552 -285 953 54 107 12 13 27 33 14 7 19 5 2 20 2 10.0 0.38 0.65 2173 9.5

# Goalie GP MINS W L OT SO EN GA GAA SOGP SOW SOL SOGA SOA SO% SA SVS SV%

* 33 Chris Nell 2 71 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.84 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 37 36 0.973

2 Marek Mazanec 20 1155 7 8 4 0 7 58 3.01 3 0 3 4 11 0.636 596 538 0.903

1 Dustin Tokarski 21 1141 10 6 2 1 3 59 3.10 1 1 0 0 3 1.000 596 537 0.901

31 Brandon Halverson 19 1075 8 8 3 0 3 57 3.18 1 1 0 0 3 1.000 533 476 0.893

* 35 Adam Huska 9 505 1 5 2 0 3 29 3.45 1 0 1 1 2 0.500 261 232 0.889

30 Alexandar Georgiev 11 624 2 9 0 0 4 38 3.66 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 324 286 0.883

Totals 82 4571 29 36 11 1 20 242 3.18 6 2 4 5 19 0.737 2347 2105 0.897

Recent Transactions:

Pack Tracks:

