Amerks Assign Five to Cincinnati
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forwards Pascal Aquin, Vasily Glotov and Myles Powell, and defensemen Devante Stephens and Tobie Bisson to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
Rochester's quest to the Calder Cup begins on Friday, April 19 when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies in Game 1 of the best-of-five North Division Semifinals at The Blue Cross Arena. The 7:05 p.m. matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
