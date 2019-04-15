Iowa Wild Goaltender Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

DES MOINES, IOWA - The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending April 14, 2019. He joins fellow goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen as the Wild's recipients of the CCM/AHL Player of the Week award this season.

Hammond stopped 86 of the 90 shots he faced in three starts last week (3-0-0, 1.30, .956), helping the Wild secure the franchise's first-ever berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

As Iowa entered the final week of the regular season on an eight-game losing streak and in danger of letting a postseason trip slip away, Hammond made 38 saves - including 21 in the third period - on Wednesday night to backstop the Wild to a 7-3 victory at Grand Rapids. He stopped 23 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against Chicago on Friday, and his 25-save shutout of Rockford on Saturday allowed the Wild to advance to the playoffs for the first time in their six-year history.

Hammond completed the 2018-19 regular season with a record of 19-12-2 in 33 appearances with Iowa, registering a 2.81 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and three shutouts. The sixth-year pro from Surrey, B.C., has played 132 career AHL games with Iowa, San Antonio, Belleville and Binghamton, going 62-55-9 with a 3.03 GAA, a .905 save percentage and six shutouts. Hammond, who signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild on July 1, 2018, has made 56 career NHL appearances with Ottawa and Colorado (27-15-6, 2.31, .923).

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Hammond will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Wild home game.

