American Hockey League Announces Suspension

April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Patrick McGrath has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of opponent in a game vs. Bridgeport on Apr. 13.

McGrath was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game Sunday (Apr. 14) vs. Binghamton, and will also miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.

