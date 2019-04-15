American Hockey League Announces Suspension
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Patrick McGrath has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of opponent in a game vs. Bridgeport on Apr. 13.
McGrath was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He missed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's game Sunday (Apr. 14) vs. Binghamton, and will also miss the next two games for which he is on an active AHL roster.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Lukosevicius Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Keith McCambridge Relieved of Coaching Duties with Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Riley Sutter Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sabres, Bryson Agree to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Adventist Health Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Condors Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 15-21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mike Vellucci Named AHL's Outstanding Coach - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Mike Vellucci Wins AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award - AHL
- Monsters Playoff Schedule and Fan Information Announced - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Assign Five to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Goaltender Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Iowa Wild
- Moose Release Hunter Fejes - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Center Zac Dalpe from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Stalls in Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Lead AHL in Attendance Again - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.