Lukosevicius Joins Griffins
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Jarid Lukosevicius (LOO-koh-SAVAGES) to an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season along with a two-year contract that will last through the 2020-21 season.
??Lukosevicius, 24, is coming off a four-year career at the University of Denver where he notched 105 points (62-43-105), a plus-47 rating and 75 penalty minutes in 158 games from 2015-19. The Pioneers advanced to this season's NCAA Frozen Four before falling to UMass in overtime. Lukosevicius was named the Frozen Four's Most Outstanding Player in 2017 after scoring all three of Denver's goals in the Pioneers' 3-2 national championship victory over Minnesota-Duluth, helping the program win their eighth national championship.
??As a senior, the 5-foot-10, 193-pound forward was named a finalist for the NCHC Forward of the Year after he posted team highs with 19 goals, 138 shots, seven game-winning goals and one shorthanded goal while tying for the team high with five power play goals and a plus-20 rating and placing third on the team with 29 points (19-10-29) in 40 games.
??Lukosevicius logged collegiate career highs with 21 goals and 34 points in 41 games as a junior in 2017-18, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in scoring.
??Prior to college, the Squamish, British Columbia, native appeared in 116 games with the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League from 2012-15, totaling 135 points (59-76-135) and 70 PIM. He finished sixth in the league in scoring with 73 (33-40-73) in 2014-15 and was named to the league's All-Rookie Team in 2013-14 after tying for 15th overall with 59 points (26-33-59).
??Fourth-seeded Grand Rapids will face division champion Chicago in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 is set for this Friday at Chicago at 8 p.m. EDT.
Tickets for Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) of the division semifinals at Van Andel Arena are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.
