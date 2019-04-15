Sabres, Bryson Agree to Entry-Level Deal
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman Jacob Bryson to a three-year, entry-level contract. Bryson will sign an ATO and report to the Rochester Americans (AHL). The entry-level contract will begin starting with the 2019-20 season.
Bryson (5'9", 178 lbs., 11/18/1997) recently completed his junior season at Providence College, earning Hockey East Second Team All-Star honors after recording 28 points (4+24) in 42 games and serving as a team captain for the Friars. Bryson set new career highs in both assists and points in 2018-19 and recorded an assist in all three NCAA Tournament games to help lead his team to a Frozen Four appearance.
The London, Ontario native was the recipient of Hockey East's Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award in 2018 and 2019. Bryson also earned CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American honors at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He finished his collegiate career having recorded 73 points (11+62) in 121 games.
Bryson was selected by the Sabres in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
