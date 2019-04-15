Comeback Stalls in Season Finale against Admirals

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Luke Johnson scored early in the third period for his career-high 31st point to bring the Rockford IceHogs within one goal, but the late rally was ultimately stifled in a 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Rockford capped its season with a throng of 5,664 fans in attendance for Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday.

Nick Moutrey helped set up Johnson's goal, firing a shot into Tom McCollum from the top of the crease. Johnson then collected the rebound and wristed the puck past McCollum as the netminder attempted to recover from Moutrey's initial shot attempt. The goal pulled the IceHogs within 3-2 and gave Johnson a career-best 31 points on the season.

The comeback stalled from there, however, as McCollum completed a 15-save effort to lock down the victory for Milwaukee.

Alexandre Fortin also tallied for the IceHogs in the defeat, cashing in on a great feed from Dylan McLaughlin right in front of the Admirals net midway through the first period.

The IceHogs capped the 2018-19 season at 35-31-4-6 and with 80 or more points for the ninth time in 12 seasons during the team's AHL affiliation.

