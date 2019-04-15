Heat Announce Six Game Dates for 2019/20 Season

April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announced Monday the dates for six home games throughout the 2019/20 season, the 15th year of professional hockey in Stockton, featuring some of the most popular annual theme nights offered by the club.

Included in the group is Opening Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, Harry Potter Night, New Year's Eve game, Teddy Bear Toss and Star Wars Night.

A schedule for those games is as follows:

Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6 PM

Hockey Fights Cancer - Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6 PM

Harry Potter Night - Friday, Nov. 15 - 7 PM

New Year's Eve Game - Tuesday, Dec. 31 - 5 PM

Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, Jan. 18 - 6 PM

Star Wars Night - Saturday, March 28 - 6 PM

The 2019/20 season is a landmark anniversary year for the Heat as the club celebrates 15 years of professional hockey in Stockton, five as the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. For more information on the 15-year anniversary season, click here.

The Heat's full schedule for the upcoming season will be available in early July.

Heat365 Memberships for the 2019/20 season remain on sale. For more information about the program, including the exciting new referral benefits initiative, click here.

