Heat Announce Six Game Dates for 2019/20 Season
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announced Monday the dates for six home games throughout the 2019/20 season, the 15th year of professional hockey in Stockton, featuring some of the most popular annual theme nights offered by the club.
Included in the group is Opening Night, Hockey Fights Cancer, Harry Potter Night, New Year's Eve game, Teddy Bear Toss and Star Wars Night.
A schedule for those games is as follows:
Opening Night - Saturday, Oct. 12 - 6 PM
Hockey Fights Cancer - Saturday, Nov. 2 - 6 PM
Harry Potter Night - Friday, Nov. 15 - 7 PM
New Year's Eve Game - Tuesday, Dec. 31 - 5 PM
Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, Jan. 18 - 6 PM
Star Wars Night - Saturday, March 28 - 6 PM
The 2019/20 season is a landmark anniversary year for the Heat as the club celebrates 15 years of professional hockey in Stockton, five as the AHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames. For more information on the 15-year anniversary season, click here.
The Heat's full schedule for the upcoming season will be available in early July.
Heat365 Memberships for the 2019/20 season remain on sale. For more information about the program, including the exciting new referral benefits initiative, click here.
For all the latest on Stockton Heat hockey, follow the team on Twitter (@AHLHeat), Instagram (ahlheat) and Facebook (Stockton Heat), download the Heat's free mobile app (Stockton Heat) and keep checking in to StocktonHeat.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2019
- Week 28 Report: Hogs Hit 80 Points as Season Comes to Close - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Insider: the Battle Begins - Chicago Wolves
- San Diego Gulls to Host Drive to the Playoffs on Tuesday, April 16 at Pechanga Arena San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Announce Six Game Dates for 2019/20 Season - Stockton Heat
- Brad McClure Rejoins Idaho for Playoffs - Texas Stars
- Lukosevicius Joins Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Keith McCambridge Relieved of Coaching Duties with Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Riley Sutter Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sabres, Bryson Agree to Entry-Level Deal - Rochester Americans
- Adventist Health Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Condors Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 15-21 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mike Vellucci Named AHL's Outstanding Coach - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Mike Vellucci Wins AHL's Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award - AHL
- Monsters Playoff Schedule and Fan Information Announced - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Assign Five to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Goaltender Andrew Hammond Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Iowa Wild
- Moose Release Hunter Fejes - Manitoba Moose
- Blue Jackets Recall Center Zac Dalpe from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Comeback Stalls in Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Gulls Lead AHL in Attendance Again - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.