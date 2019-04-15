San Diego Gulls Lead AHL in Attendance Again

San Diego led the AHL in attendance for the second straight season in 2018-19 with an average of 9,021 per game. With a total of 306,722 fans in attendance across 34 home games, it marked the second straight season averaging more than 9,000 fans per game and third straight of more than 300,00 total dating to 2016-17.

San Diego led the AHL in attendance last season with an average of 9,305 per game, becoming the first team other than Hershey to lead the AHL in attendance dating to Hershey's 10 straight seasons leading the league from 2007-08 to 2016-17.

Since the Gulls inaugural season in 2015-16, San Diego has had 1,219,828 fans attend games at Pechanga Arena San Diego (8,969 avg.), with the average of 8,969 across the four seasons leading the Western Conference and ranking second among AHL clubs (Hershey: 8,978).

