Adventist Health Named Presenting Sponsor of 2019 Condors Playoffs

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that their 2019 Playoffs run will be presented by Adventist Health. Bakersfield won the Pacific Division on Saturday in front of 7,377 fans and opens the postseason in a best-of-five series against the Colorado Eagles. Games 1 and 2 are on the road Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Game 3 in Bakersfield on Tuesday, April 23 are on sale now or by purchasing a Playoff Pass.

2019 CONDORS PLAYOFFS presented by ADVENTIST HEALTH

Adventist Health is the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Condors Playoffs

For over 100 years, Adventist Health has provided a nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii

Adventist Health Bakersfield is located at 2615 Chester Avenue in Bakersfield and online at https://www.adventisthealth.org/bakersfield/

