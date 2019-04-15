Monsters Playoff Schedule and Fan Information Announced
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters will make their third-ever appearance in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs when they take on the Syracuse Crunch in a best-of-five game, first-round series. The Monsters will open in Syracuse on Friday and Saturday and then will return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As the Monsters #LightTheLand (official playoff hashtag) and make their way through the playoffs, there are many ways fans can connect with and support the team.
Game 1 Watch Party - Friday, April 19th, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Quaker Steak and Lube
5935 Canal Road, Valley View, OH 44125
Game 2 Watch Party - Saturday, April 20th, 7:00 p.m.
Location: Dave & Busters
25735 1st Street, Westlake, OH 44145
