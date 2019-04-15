Brad McClure Rejoins Idaho for Playoffs

April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that winger Brad McClure has been returned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. Idaho is currently in the Clark Cup Playoffs, tied 1-1 with Utah in the best of seven series.

McClure, 25, finished the AHL season with 11 points (9-2=11) in 30 games with the Stars. McClure ended the regular season on fire, scoring five goals in the final six games including his first AHL hat trick on Mar. 30 against the Iowa Wild. McClure's first AHL goal came on Feb. 19, scoring the overtime game winner against the Wild.

The first year skater played the first half of his rookie season with the Steelheads and recorded 36 points (18-18=36) in 40 ECHL games, ranking second on the team in scoring at the time of his call up. McClure earned seven points (4-3=7) in his last six games with Idaho, tallying a career best four points (1-3=4) on Jan. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Stratford, Ontario native completed a four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato this summer, logging 159 career games for the Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be back in Cedar Park for the 2019-2020 season. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.