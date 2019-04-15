Brad McClure Rejoins Idaho for Playoffs
April 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that winger Brad McClure has been returned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads. Idaho is currently in the Clark Cup Playoffs, tied 1-1 with Utah in the best of seven series.
McClure, 25, finished the AHL season with 11 points (9-2=11) in 30 games with the Stars. McClure ended the regular season on fire, scoring five goals in the final six games including his first AHL hat trick on Mar. 30 against the Iowa Wild. McClure's first AHL goal came on Feb. 19, scoring the overtime game winner against the Wild.
The first year skater played the first half of his rookie season with the Steelheads and recorded 36 points (18-18=36) in 40 ECHL games, ranking second on the team in scoring at the time of his call up. McClure earned seven points (4-3=7) in his last six games with Idaho, tallying a career best four points (1-3=4) on Jan. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies.
The Stratford, Ontario native completed a four-year career at Minnesota State University-Mankato this summer, logging 159 career games for the Mavericks. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward tallied 91 points (45-46') and served as the team's captain during his senior season.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will be back in Cedar Park for the 2019-2020 season.
