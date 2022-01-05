Samantha Roth Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for December
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Samantha Roth has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for December.
A fourth-year third grade math and science teacher at Minneola Charter School in Minneola, Ms. Roth received several nominations based on her dedication and enthusiasm for the welfare and academic advancement of her students. Ms. Roth also devotes her time as the third grade STEAM coach for the school.
"Being nominated was such a wonderful surprise, and an honor that others would think of me," Ms. Roth said. "Teaching to me means making students' ideas of impossible become possible."
As the Teacher of the Month for December, Ms. Roth will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with recognition and a suite at an upcoming Solar Bears home game.
Fans, students, parents and teachers can visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher will be selected each month from November through March during the 2021-22 season and will receive a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.
Following the selection of the four monthly winners, the Solar Bears and Pizza Hut will select a Teacher of the Year, who in addition to receiving in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game, will also receive free Pizza Hut Pizza for a year.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
