Jack Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December

January 5, 2022







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Wednesday that rookie forward Jack Doremus has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Doremus scored nine goals and added eight assists for 17 points in 12 games during December.

The 24-year-old had at least one point in 10 of his 12 games in December, with four multi-point games, including four points (1G, 3A) in a 5-2 win over Wichita on Dec. 5.

A native of Aspen, Colorado, Doremus leads ECHL rookies with 13 goals and is tied for fifth with 22 points in 23 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Doremus posted 10 points (4G, 6A) in 62 career games at the University of Denver while adding 41 points (22G, 19A) in 112 games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls and Lincoln.

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas on Friday, Jan. 7 to face the Americans for the first time this season. Tulsa's first home game of 2022 is its fifth-annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefiting Autism Oklahoma, taking place on Saturday, Jan. 8. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT, and the special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game.

