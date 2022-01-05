Rodrigue Assigned to Wichita; Thunder Adds Forward Thomson

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today. Goalie Olivier Rodrigue has been reassigned to Wichita from Bakersfield. The team also announced the signing of forward David Thomson.

Rodrigue, 21, has appeared in nine games this season for the Condors. He was reassigned to Wichita in October, but immediately recalled due to an injury to Oilers netminder Mike Smith.

A native of Chicoutimi, PQ, the 6-foot-1, 156-pound netminder was drafted in the second round (#62) by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, he played in 11 games for the Condors, going 4-5-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Rodrigue played four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Drummondville and Moncton. In 2019-20, he went 31-7-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .918 save percentage for the Wildcats. Rodrigue's father, Sylvain, is a goalie coach for the Oilers and the Condors.

Thomson, 24, turns pro after spending the last four years at the University of Toronto. A native of Vaughan, Ontario, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward had a breakout season in 2019-20. He amassed 40 points (17g, 23a) in just 27 games for the Varsity Blues. He was named to the USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team, USports Most Valuable Player and USports All-Canadian First Team. In 61 career games, he collected 69 points (28g, 41a).

In 2018-19, he represented Team Canada at FISU Winter Universiade and won a Bronze Medal. In seven games, he tallied six points (4g, 2a).

Prior to attending college, Thomson played one full year for the North American Hockey League's Corpus Christi Ice Rays. He netted 42 points (21g, 21a) in 60 games in 2016-17 and was named to the NAHL South Top Prospects Team.

Wichita returns to action this weekend with a pair of games in Independence, MO against the Kansas City Mavericks starting Friday, January 7.

