Icemen Forward Craig Martin Named ECHL Player of the Month
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Craig Martin has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for December.
Martin scored seven goals, added nine assists and was a +13 in 11 games, helping the Icemen to a 10-1-0 record in the month.
The 26-year-old recorded at least one point in 10 of his 11 games in December. He had five multiple-point games, including a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Orlando on Dec. 1.
A resident of Trail, British Columbia, Martin is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 28 points (12g-16a) in 30 games this season.
Martin has recorded 61 points (27g-34a) in 110 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Adirondack.
Prior to turning pro, Martin tallied 75 points (27g-48a) in 134 career games at Quinnipiac University.
On Monday, Martin earned his first career AHL call-up with the Charlotte Checkers.
The Icemen are back in action tonight when they battle the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game at www.mixlr.comjaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV
The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022
- Icemen Forward Craig Martin Named ECHL Player of the Month - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Mason Mitchell from Cincinnati - Idaho Steelheads
- Samantha Roth Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month for December - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hirano Earns AHL Call-Up - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rodrigue Assigned to Wichita; Thunder Adds Forward Thomson - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Mike Lee Returns from PTO with Hartford - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Renew Scholarship for Gwinnett Public Schools - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jacksonville's Martin Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey - Jacksonville Icemen
- Kyle Topping Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- Jack Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December - Tulsa Oilers
- Tulsa's Doremus Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Johnson Recalled by Columbus Blue Jackets - Florida Everblades
- Lightning Reassign Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Renewed in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Ryan Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Former Oiler Bryce Kindopp Makes NHL Debut for Anaheim Ducks - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Forward Craig Martin Named ECHL Player of the Month
- Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk Returns to JAX from AHL Hershey
- Craig Martin Earns AHL Call-Up to AHL's Charlotte Checkers
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Alex Renaud
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, January 1, 2022