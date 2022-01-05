Icemen Forward Craig Martin Named ECHL Player of the Month

January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Craig Martin(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Craig Martin has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for December.

Martin scored seven goals, added nine assists and was a +13 in 11 games, helping the Icemen to a 10-1-0 record in the month.

The 26-year-old recorded at least one point in 10 of his 11 games in December. He had five multiple-point games, including a goal and two assists in a 5-0 win over Orlando on Dec. 1.

A resident of Trail, British Columbia, Martin is tied for seventh in the ECHL with 28 points (12g-16a) in 30 games this season.

Martin has recorded 61 points (27g-34a) in 110 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Adirondack.

Prior to turning pro, Martin tallied 75 points (27g-48a) in 134 career games at Quinnipiac University.

On Monday, Martin earned his first career AHL call-up with the Charlotte Checkers.

The Icemen are back in action tonight when they battle the Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Fans can listen to the game at www.mixlr.comjaxicemen or watch online at FloHockey.TV

The 2021-22 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.