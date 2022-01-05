Billy Christopoulos Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Christopoulos went 5-0-2 with a 1.79 goals against average and .946 save percentage in his seven games in the month. He allowed two goals or less in six of the seven starts while picking up 30 or more saves in each contest. He took home Goaltender of the Week honors for the week that ended on December 19, a week in which he went 3-0-0 with a sparkling 1.32 GAA and .959 SVP.

The 27-year-old is 11-2-2 this year in his return to the Walleye with a 2.51 GAA and a .919 SVP. His 11 wins are tied for the second in the ECHL and he is currently unbeaten in regulation over his last 11 starts (9-0-2). Christopoulos had a breakout season during the 2019-20 season when he went 23-3-3 with a 2.30 GAA and a .932 SVP for Toledo. That year he was named as the goaltender for the ECHL All-Rookie Team. In his ECHL career, he has appeared in 61 games with a record of 45-10-5 with a 2.36 GAA and .924 SVP.

From 2015-2019, the native of Raleigh, North Carolina was with the Air Force Academy. In 93 games for the Falcons, Christopoulos went 42-31-11 with a 2.29 GAA and a .913 SVP. He appeared in a career-best 43 games during his junior campaign (20017-2018) in which he also scored career-bests in wins with 23, a 2.06 GAA and .922 SVP. Christopoulos was awarded AHA Goaltender of the Year in back to back years (2017-2019) during which he won 37 games.

