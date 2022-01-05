Toledo's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December.

Christopoulos went 5-0-2 with a 1.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in seven appearances during the month.

The 27-year-old allowed two goals or less in six of his appearances while making at least 30 saves in each contest. He was named Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Dec. 19 after going 3-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .959.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopoulos is 11-2-2 in 15 appearances this season with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919.

Christopoulos, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2019-20, has appeared in 63 career ECHL games with Toledo, Indy and South Carolina posting an overall record of 46-10-6 with three shutouts, a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runners-Up: Jake Kupsky, Idaho (4-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .962 save pct.) and Charles Williams, Jacksonville (5-1-0, 2.17 GAA, .915 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Angus Redmond (Kansas City), Lukas Parik (Rapid City) and Stefanos Lekkas (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.