Lightning Reassign Miftakhov to Solar Bears

January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been reassigned to the club by the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, defenseman Michael Brodzinski has returned to the Solar Bears following his release from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, while Orlando has also released defenseman Rich Boyd.

Miftakhov (MIHF-tah-hahv), 21, returns to the Solar Bears, where he saw action during the preseason. He has spent the entirety of the regular season with the Crunch, where he has gone 3-4-2 in 12 appearances with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and one shutout.

Miftkahov was Tampa Bay's sixth-round selection, 186th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Brodzinski, 26, appeared in three games with the Wolf Pack on his PTO, his first AHL action since the 2018-19 season. He leads Orlando's blue line in scoring with 18 points (5g-13a) in 26 games. His five goals are tied with teammate Luke McInnis for the most among Eastern Conference defensemen.

Boyd, 26, skated in four games with the Solar Bears after signing on Dec. 19.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

