Ryan Bednard Reassigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday that goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Stingrays by Hershey.

The goaltender signed an AHL contract with Hershey earlier this offseason and was assigned to the Stingrays on October 11th. Since then, Bednard has earned three call ups to the Bears on December 10th, December 17th, and December 27th.

Bednard, 24, has appeared in 11 games for the Stingrays this season, recording a 5-6 record and posting a 2.50 goals against average to go along with his 0.919 save percentage. The 2015 seventh round draft pick of the Florida Panthers is in his third pro season, accumulating a 0.914 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average in 70 ECHL appearances. The native of Macomb, MI appeared in one game for the Bears this season on December 19th against the Rochester Americans.

