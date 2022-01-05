Former Oiler Bryce Kindopp Makes NHL Debut for Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, CA- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, are proud to announce that former Oiler Bryce Kindopp made his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Kindopp, 22, started the 2020-21 season with the Oilers, potting four points (2G, 2A) in fourteen games. Kindopp finished the season with San Diego of the AHL, compiling 20 points (10G, 10A) in 39 games with the Gulls. The Lloydminster, AB native has 10 points (2G, 10A) in 22 games with the Gulls this season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'1, 188 lbs. forward logged 197 points (110G, 87A) in 266 games with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, earning WHL (West) Second All-Star Team honors in the process. Kindopp captained Everett in 2019-20.

Kindopp became the 718th former ECHL player to make the jump to the NHL - the 20th this season. Kindopp joins Austin Poganski and Dakota Joshua as Tulsa players to reach the NHL since joining the ECHL in 2014-15.

The Oilers travel to Allen, TX on Friday, Jan. 7 to face the Americans for the first time this season. Tulsa's first home game of 2022 is its fifth-annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefiting Autism Oklahoma. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. CT, and the special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off in the River Spirit Lounge after the game.

