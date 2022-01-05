ECHL Transactions - January 5

January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Garrett Clarke, D

South Carolina:

Nigel Slade, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Cincinnati:

Mike Gornall, F from Greenville

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Cincinnati:

Add Brendan Bonello, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F loaned to Abbotsford

Delete Mason Mitchell, F traded to Idaho

Florida:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Indy:

Add Mike Lee, D returned from loan to Hartford

Jacksonville:

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F returned from loan to Hershey

Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Jason Pawloski, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)

Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)

Delete Justin Murray, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Slaker, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland

Delete Erik Bradford, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Maine:

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Norfolk:

Add Chris Pascal, G added as EBUG

Add Samuel Thibault, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Carey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dylan Wells, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Add Kyle Topping, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay [1/4]

Add Michael Brodzinski, D returned from loan to Hartford [1/4]

Rapid City:

Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey

Add Damian Chrcek, D activated from reserve

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Adam Larkin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Butrus Ghafari, D returned from loan to Rochester

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Leblanc, F signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG

Add Darren McCormick, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Tanner Lishchynsky, D activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dominic Dockery, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brendan Harris, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Felix Pare, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add David Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cam Clarke, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve

Delete Lucan Renard, G released as EBUG [1/4]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.