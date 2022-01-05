ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 5, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Garrett Clarke, D
South Carolina:
Nigel Slade, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Cincinnati:
Mike Gornall, F from Greenville
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Tyler Parks, G assigned by Belleville
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Cincinnati:
Add Brendan Bonello, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F loaned to Abbotsford
Delete Mason Mitchell, F traded to Idaho
Florida:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG
Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Kearley, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dylan Vander Esch, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Stephen Harper, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Indy:
Add Mike Lee, D returned from loan to Hartford
Jacksonville:
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F returned from loan to Hershey
Add Zach Alvarado, G added as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Jason Pawloski, G added to active roster (claimed from Worcester)
Delete Collin Saccoman, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)
Delete Justin Murray, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Slaker, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland
Delete Erik Bradford, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Maine:
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Norfolk:
Add Chris Pascal, G added as EBUG
Add Samuel Thibault, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Carey, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dylan Wells, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Add Kyle Topping, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Kyle Topping, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay [1/4]
Add Michael Brodzinski, D returned from loan to Hartford [1/4]
Rapid City:
Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Bednard, G assigned by Hershey
Add Damian Chrcek, D activated from reserve
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Adam Larkin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Butrus Ghafari, D returned from loan to Rochester
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Leblanc, F signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG
Add Darren McCormick, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Tanner Lishchynsky, D activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Joey Colatarci, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dominic Dockery, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brendan Harris, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Felix Pare, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matt Alfaro, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nick Hutchison, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Matt Calas, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add David Thomson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cam Clarke, D placed on reserve
Delete Nick Minerva, D placed on reserve
Delete Lucan Renard, G released as EBUG [1/4]
