Hirano Earns AHL Call-Up
January 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cyclones success of developing players for the next level continues with its leading scorer, Yushiroh Hirano, getting called-up to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks; affiliate for NHL-Vancouver.
- Hirano, 26, becomes the 11th player from Cincinnati this season to get called-up to the American Hockey League.
- The Tomakomai, Japan native leads the Cyclones in goals (16), points (29), and power play goals (7). Hirano's goal totals and power play goal totals seat him in a tie for first across all ECHL skaters.
- Yushiroh came to the Cyclones following two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers. The power forward did not play during the 2020-21 ECHL season, but returned to North America in October to begin the new season in Cincinnati. Hirano's best night as a Cyclone to date came December 8th, when he scored a hat trick as part of a five point performance in a 6-5 win over the Nailers. Hirano became the second Japanese-born player in ECHL history to record a hat trick and the first to do so since 2003.
- Hirano's call-up to the AHL is the second of his career and first since April 2019, when he was called up for one game with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. On April 14th of that year, Hirano made his AHL debut, becoming the first ever Japanese-born player to skate in the AHL. He tallied an assist in his lone game with the Penguins.
