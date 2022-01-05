Mike Lee Returns from PTO with Hartford

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that defenseman Mike Lee has returned to the Fuel following his loan to the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Lee, 25, joined the Wolf Pack after playing 25 games for the Indy Fuel, tallying five goals, 20 assists and four penalty minutes. Currently in his second professional season, Lee has appeared in a total of 60 ECHL games, registering 10 goals, 38 assists and 12 penalty minutes. Lee skated in three games with the Wolf Pack during his loan, tallying one assist and two penalty minutes.

Lee joins the Fuel ahead of a home and home matchup with the Wheeling Nailers beginning on Friday night. Indy will host the Nailers at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday before heading to WesBanco Arena to face the Nailers on Saturday night.

